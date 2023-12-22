Hutch, the automotive mobile game developer behind titles such as F1 Clash, Top Drives and Forza Customs, has revealed their new title; NASCAR Manager.

Here’s how the game, which will be available for both iOS and Android devices, is described: In partnership with NASCAR, the standalone mobile game brings the high-octane thrill and tactics of the world racing series to players around the world.

Celebrating 75 years of history, the United States’ number 1 motorsport officially reaches mobile in 2024. NASCAR Manager invites players to compete in intense 1v1 offline and PVP duels, including monthly Exhibitions and Weekly Leagues to prove their skill on the track.

From recruiting and training drivers, customising liveries and refining their car’s tuning, NASCAR Manger places players in unmatched control of their racing legacy. Players will need a level head to respond and excel in the face of cautions, unexpected twists of fate and more, pushing their car and driver to the limit to achieve victory. Players can also join clubs, competing in challenging exhibitions to win legendary perks and earning reputation for their team.

Players can pre-register for access to NASCAR Manager. With early access launching in 2024, early adopters will be able to help Hutch refine and build upon the exciting core of NASCAR Manager, as well as getting a headstart on securing their spot on the leaderboards.

