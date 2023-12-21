Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From YouTube: YouTuber Marques Brownlee has chosen the iPhone 15 Pro as the standout device in the best camera category of MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2023.

° From MacRumors: Apple has stopped signing iOS 17.1.1 and iOS 17.1.2, preventing iPhone users from downgrading to those versions of iOS.

° From AppleInsider: A convicted thief has revealed how he would trick owners into giving him their iPhone passcode — and then how he could steal their life savings.

° From Macworld: Beeper’s desperate effort to revive its Android iMessage service says to use a Mac.

° From iMore: Apple’s Roadside Assistance via Satellite feature for iPhone now includes the Verizon Roadside Assistance program.

° From MarketWatch: Apple is no longer the favorite stock for kids to trade.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, Dave Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Eric Bolden, Jeff Gamet, Ben Roethig, Mark Fuccio, and Web Bixby look at the latest objective evidence that running Macs can save money over other options, and consider the question of whether you own your digital media, or whether you just think you do.

