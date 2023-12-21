This is good news for streaming services such as Apple TV+: the British Academy of Film and Television Arts is changing the rules for its Best Film category by increasing the minimum theatrical screenings requirement, reports Deadline.

From 2025 onwards, films must be theatrically exhibited publicly for the first time to a paying audience on at least 50 commercial screens in the UK for at least seven days e.g. 50 sites WPOR (widest point of release) or the equivalent of at least 350 screenings.

Currently the rules state films must have a minimum of ten screenings per day for seven days or 70 in total.

