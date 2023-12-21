In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the tablet market in China sustained positive momentum, recording a 16% year-on-year growth to 7.4 million units, fueled by seasonal promotions and digitalization in education and entertainment. And it was mostly good news for Apple’s iPad.

Canalys anticipates a 5% growth for China’s tablet market for the full year 2023, reaching 28 million units before it stabilizes in 2024. The continuous digitalization trends in learning and working are a driving force for tablet expansion, enabling usage in various life scenarios, including home, school and business environments, according to analyst Emma Xu.

Apple and Huawei maintained their dominance, with Apple’s market share contracting to 31% from 38%. Huawei’s market share increased to 24%, driven by proactive product marketing and channel promotion.

Apple sold 2.3 million iPads in China in Q3 of 2023. That compares to sales of 2.4 million in Q3 of 2022 for an annual decline of 5%.

