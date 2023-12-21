The December 15 premiere of the Mark Wahlberg-starrer “The Family Plan”on Apple TV+ debuted as the most viewed movie ever for the service, and now stands as the most viewed movie in Apple TV+ history, reports Deadline.

And that’s just the beginning of the good news for the streaming service. From Deadline’s report:

° The Jennifer Aniston–Reese Witherspoon “The Morning Show”is the service’s series record holder after its new season that began in September saw audience increases by 20% over its second season.

And that’s not all! Also f° “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” from Legendary Entertainment, premiered as the No. 1 first season drama on Apple TV, in November.

° “Lessons in Chemistry” became the #1 limited series on Apple TV+ to date, following its October 13 debut.

° The Lionel Messi documentary, “Messi in America,” is on course to net the distinction of becoming the biggest unscripted sport series for the service after premiering October 11. N

° The Emmy-winning space drama “For All Mankind” has beat its previous season numbers in its fourth season.

° The Gary Oldman-starrer “Slow Horses” which just premiered its third season, is pacing to become the largest returning drama in the UK, up 65% there over its second season.

All these shows — plus the Rebecca Ferguson-starrer “Silo,” Idris Elba’s “Hijack,” Sharon Horgan’s “Bad Sisters,” and Jason Sudeikis’ “Ted Lasso,” put Apple TV+’s viewership up by 42% year-over-year in 2023, in over 100 countries. The service doubled the total hours consumed, in year over year comparison.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

