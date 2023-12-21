Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 185. The update includes fixes and updates fixes and updates for for Accessibility, CSS, Media, Rendering, Web API, Web Inspector, WebAuthn, and WebGPU.

Safari Technology Preview offers a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS. You can experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions.

Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app that works side-by-side with the current version of Safari, so you can continue to use and reference the current release.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related