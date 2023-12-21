Apple has filed for a patent (number US 20230409122 A1) for “Hand-Gesture Activation of Actionable Items.” It involves controlling a Mac with hand gestures.

About the patent filing

Apple has previously said it can be challenging to operate electronic devices using certain input devices. For example, some input devices are only configured to detect touch input on a two-dimensional surface. This may overly limit the types of input that a user can provide to an electronic device, according to the tech giant.

Apple’s solution is for a Mac laptop, iMac, or standalone computer display (such as the Studio Pro) with air sensors that offer gesture-control support. The tech giant has filed for and/or been granted multiple other patents for such technology.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “In one implementation, a method of performing an action is performed at a device including an image sensor, one or more processors, and non-transitory memory. The method includes receiving, from the image sensor, one or more images of a physical environment. The method includes detecting, in the one or more images of the physical environment, one or more actionable items respectively associated with one or more actions. The method includes detecting, in the one or more images of the physical environment, a hand gesture indicating a particular actionable item. The method includes in response to detecting the hand gesture, performing an action associated with the particular actionable item.”

