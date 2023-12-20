Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: Apple has decided to not appeal a UK court ruling that revives a comprehensive antitrust investigation into its dominance in mobile browsers and cloud gaming, meaning it will commence in January (via Open Web Advocacy).

° From 9to5Mac: The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set for January to celebrate the New Year. Apple Watch Activity Challenges increase awareness about fitness features and healthy habits while observing holidays and other notable occasions.

° From iMore: A giant leak, dubbed “teraleak,” has seen thousands of iPhone apps and games appear on the Internet Archive.

° From Bloomberg: Masimo CEO Joe Kiani, head of the medical device maker that has put Apple Inc.’s smartwatch on the brink of a US ban, said he’d be open to settling with the company.

° From AppleInsider: A diver cleaning a river in Northern California found an iPhone 12 submerged and covered in algae but managed to power it on even after spending three months submerged.

° From an Apple support document: With iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15, or iPhone 15 Pro, you can text for roadside assistance when you’re off the grid with no cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

° From MacVoices Live!: On today’s episode, Kirk McElhearn and host Chuck Joiner wrap up MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide #6 with gifts that include video gear, a lifestyle product, a productivity product, and something just plain fun.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related