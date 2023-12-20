Death Stranding Director’s Cut for the Mac has been delayed to early as its developer says it needs a little more time to prepare the game, reports Engadget.

Specifically, the Mac App Store now lists January 31, 2024 as the expected date for this post-apocalypse package delivery simulator, which is available for pre-ordering for $40.

Here’s how the game is described: In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it’s up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation.

In DIRECTOR’S CUT, take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, more character actions and a competitive ranking system for special player challenges in this definitive DEATH STRANDING experience.

Experience an extended storyline through new missions in an expanded area. Make use of additional weapons and vehicles, take on new enemy types and explore new locations such as the Firing Range and Racetrack, featuring extra missions and minigames.

