Apple ramping up production of the Vision Pro and setting the stage for a launch by February, according to Bloomberg.

The Spatial Computer’s pricing starts at US$3,499. It will apparently only be available in limited quantities at first.

Bloomberg reports that production of the headset is running at full speed at facilities in China and has been for several weeks. The goal is for customer-bound units to be ready by the end of January, with the retail debut planned for the following month.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related