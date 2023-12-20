Apple has been granted a patent (number US 11847378 B2) for “User Interfaces for Audio Routing.” The goal is to make it easier to direct the audio output of a Mac, iPad, and iPhone to the speaker system you wish to use.

About the patent

Obviously, such electronic devices can play various types of media that include audio, such as music tracks, podcasts, audio books, and videos. They can also provide audio data via wireless connections to audio output devices such as wireless speakers and wireless headphones.

However, Apple says that some techniques for managing audio output using electronic devices “are generally cumbersome and inefficient. For example, some existing techniques use a complex and time-consuming user interface, which may include multiple key presses or keystrokes.”

The tech giant says that existing techniques require more time than necessary, wasting user time and device energy. Apple’s patent involves providing electronic devices with faster, more efficient methods and interfaces for managing audio output

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “The present disclosure generally relates to user interface for audio routing. In some examples, a computer system detects an audio device and displays a selectable option in accordance with a determination that a set of criteria is met. The selectable option, when selected, enables the computer system to connect to the audio device and transmit audio data to the audio device.”

