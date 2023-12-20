Apple Original Film’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been nominated for Film of the Year by the London Critics’ Circle Awards nominations.

It will be competing against “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Poor Things,” “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “The Zone of Interest,” and “May December.” You can find a complete list of the nominees here.

Martin Scorsese, director of “Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for Director of the Year, while the film’s Lily Gladstone is up for Actress of the Year

The London Film Critics’ Circle winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on February 4. The Circle is the UK’s longest-standing critics association, and its Film Awards are voted on by a 210-strong section of its membership.

