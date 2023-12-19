Apple employees at an Apple Store in Barcelona are going on strike on December 23, with demands including holiday bonuses and better scheduling, notes AppleInsider.

The strike will involve Apple workers spending time outside the Passeig de Gracia Apple Store (pictured) on December 23. An image posted to social media and a post to the union’s website says the strike will last for 24 hours throughout December 23. Here is what the employees are demanding:

° Bonus pay and volunteer duties for Sundays and holidays;

° Fixed entry/exit/food shifts with weekly rotation.

° Monthly delivery of schedules with schedules listed three months in advance.

