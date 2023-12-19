Approov, which specializes in mobile security, has revealed new data indicating that watches, wearables and new devices are now the weakest link in the mobile app threat landscape. Key findings from the report include:

Watches and other wearables now communicate directly with backend APIs [application programming interfaces] and services.

An Apple Watch “zero-day” vulnerability was uncovered in September 2023.

Unless protected, watches and wearables will become a rich attack vector for hackers.

The findings were released in the Approov blog “Approov Addresses Apple Watch Security Issues” available here. Apple and MIT recently published a study indicating that 2.6 billion personal records were exposed through data breaches over the last two years.

Approov has extended all the protections available on mobile apps to watchOS. Approov support of WatchOS allows direct registration of watchOS apps and ensures API protection against malicious traffic that is communicating directly from the watch to the cloud.

