The Apple Store in the Royal Hawaiian Center is closing permanently on January 20, 2024, according to Island News.

The company told the publication it regularly evaluates its retail footprint to ensure it is in the best possible position to provide support for its customers. And Apple says it’s determined it’s time to close this particular location.

The 57 full and part-time employees are being offered positions at two Honolulu Apple stores. The Island News says that Apple customers can still visit the brand’s Ala Moana location.

Royal Hawaiian Center (pictured) is a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in Waikīkī. It consists of more than 310,000 square feet along a three-block stretch of Waikiki’s famed Kalākaua Avenue.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related