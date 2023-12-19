Apple and The Athletic announced that Apple News+ subscribers now have access to The Athletic’s sports journalism.

The Athletic provides team coverage, as well as coverage of the biggest and most compelling stories in sports daily, across the major sports leagues. Additionally, Wirecutter will be available for free to all Apple News users beginning early next year.

With a newsroom of more than 450 full-time writers, editors, and producers, The Athletic delivers in-depth coverage of hundreds of professional and college teams across the major sports leagues globally. This includes the English Premier League, NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLS, PGA, National Women’s Soccer League, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, NCAA men’s college basketball, NCAA women’s college basketball, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, and more.

In the Sports tab in Apple News, users can follow their favorite teams and leagues; receive stories from hundreds of top publishers; access scores, schedules, and standings for the top professional and college leagues; and watch highlights. Apple News+ subscribers in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia can follow The Athletic in Apple News to find complete coverage.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related