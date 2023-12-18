Global SVOD [streaming video on demand] subscriptions will increase by 321 million between 2023 and 2029 to reach 1.79 billion – showing continued growth, according to new data from Research and Markets.

The U.S. will add 30 million subscriptions, following by Brazil (up by 23 million) and India (27 million), adds the research group. According to Research and Markets, six U.S.-based platforms (Apple TV+, Amazon rime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and Paramount +) will have 946 million SVOD subscribers by 2029, up from 751 million in 2023. These platforms are predicted to collectively increase their subscriber bases by 196 million.

Research and Markets says that Netflix will remain the largest single platform, adding 44 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029 to take its total to 298 million. Disney+ will have more than 100 million subscribers fewer than Netflix, with significantly less investment and take-up in the Asia Pacific region. (These forecasts assume that Hotstar will continue as part of the Disney stable.)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related