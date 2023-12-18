Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From ZDNet: With iOS 17.2, Apple has finally closed off the ability of the Flipper Zero pen-testing tool to flood iPhones with so many popups that the handset would lock up and require a reboot.

° From an Apple support doc: Apple recommends charging your Apple Watch only with chargers made by Apple or chargers that have completed Apple MFi certification and use the Made for Apple Watch badge.

° From Bloomberg:More Chinese agencies and government-backed firms across the country have ordered staff to stop bringing iPhones and other foreign devices to work.

° From 9toMac: Apple has announced a new “contingent pricing” feature for subscriptions in the App Store. According to the company, this gives developers a new way to “attract and retain subscribers” by offering “a discounted subscription price as long as they’re actively subscribed to a different subscription.”

° From MacRumors: iOS 17.2 and tvOS 17.2 kill TV show and movie wishlists with no warning.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related