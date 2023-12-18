Vast, a company that specializes in space habitation technologies, has appointed former Apple designer Peter Russell-Clarke as an industrial design advisor.

He’s an industrial designer and educator, renowned for his design work at Apple. Over his nearly 20-year tenure at Apple, Russell-Clarke was instrumental in the design of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, as well as the Apple Park headquarters and consumer stores. He has been named in well over 1,000 Apple patents including the iMac, iPod Nano, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.

Prior to being approached by Apple in 2005 to join the team of Industrial Designers under Jonathan Ive, Russell-Clarke founded and ran his own design studio. He worked with clients including Nike and Swatch, as well as furniture, homeware, and technology companies across Europe, Asia, and the US. He was also invited to be the Global Group Design Manager for Nokia, overseeing design teams in five countries.

Russell-Clarke stepped down from Apple earlier this year to pursue passion projects, including products and environments to improve the health of people and the planet. He also chairs the Board of Trustees for The Royal College of Art USA (RCA USA), and is a visiting professor at the Royal College of Art, London. Russell-Clarke holds a Master’s Degree in Industrial Design from the Royal College of Art, London and a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Design from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Australia.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related