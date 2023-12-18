Apple TV+ series won five awards Sunday at the 2023 Children’s & Family Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Maria Nash as Pinecone in “Pinecone & Pony” won “Outstanding Younger Voice Performance in a Children’s or Young Teen Program.”

Ellen Coons of “Shape Island” was one of the winners for “Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.”

“Life by Ella” won “Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program.”

“Jane” won “Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program.”

“Best Foot Forward” won “Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program.”

The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. They honor the best in American children’s and family-oriented television programming.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related