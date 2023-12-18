Apple has announced an App Store pilot program called “contingent pricing” that lets app developers offer discounts to folks with multiple subscriptions.

From the announcement to developers: Contingent pricing for subscriptions on the App Store — a new feature that helps you attract and retain subscribers — lets you give customers a discounted subscription price as long as they’re actively subscribed to a different subscription. We’re currently piloting this feature and will be onboarding more developers in the coming months. If you’re interested in implementing contingent pricing in your app, you can start planning today and sign up to get notified when more details are available in January.

Developers can learn about contingent pricing and sign up to get notified here.

