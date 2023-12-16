Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 11-15.

° Apple has released iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, and tvOS 17.2, as well as macOS Sonoma 14.2.

° Apple is expanding its Self Service Repair service, and launching a new diagnostic tool that the company says gives users more transparency and autonomy to troubleshoot issues.

° With the iOS 17.2, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users can now record spatial videos for use on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro.

° Apple has unveiled a redesigned Apple TV app that the company sys makes it even easier for users to watch Apple’s original series and films, as well as live sports, movies, and television shows across their favorite Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming sticks, gaming consoles, and more.

° Apple has been named the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ company of the year after ditching leather.

° Apple TV+ has racked up 14 nominations in the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

° The Mac has 13.6% of New Zealand’s personal computer market as of quarter three.

° Apple has announced three new games coming to Apple Arcade in January: Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and Blackjack by MobilityWare.

° Samsung Display has reportedly carried out an organizational reorganization to focus on the ability to respond to upcoming Apple foldable products.

° Nominations for the 29th annual Critics Choice Film Awards have been announced and Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” has racked up 12 nods.

° Apple places second in the annual Management Top 250 ranking of America’s best-run companies.

° Apple has 21% of the global smart personal audio market (think AirPods).

° A new study shows that the Apple Watch could be used to help identify heart rhythm disorders in children

Like this: Like Loading...

Related