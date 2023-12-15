A new paper published by Stanford University researchers in the nature Journal confirms the utility of smart watches for identifying arrhythmias in children.

Arrhythmia symptoms are frequent complaints in children and often require a pediatric cardiology evaluation. Stanford University researchers studied patents 18 years and younger who had signs of an arrhythmia documented by an Apple Watch. The study concluded that Apple’s smartwatch can record arrhythmia events in children, including events not identified on traditionally used ambulatory monitors.

“The Apple Watches captured rhythm abnormalities that matched the diagnoses obtained using heart monitors used clinically,” according to Stanford University researchers. “This study shows that use of Apple Watches can enable clinicians to identify abnormalities that many traditional at-home monitoring devices do not detect. Thus, wearable devices, such as the Apple Watch, could be used to help identify heart rhythm disorders in children.”

