Former “All Rise” and “Luke Cage” star Simone Missick has been cast opposite David Oyelowo in “Government Cheese,” Apple TV+‘s upcoming dramedy starring and executive produced by Oyelowo, reports Deadline. She’ll play Oyelowo’s wife, Astoria.

“Government Cheese” is based on the short film of the same name made by Paul Hunter. Hunter serves as co-creator on the series version with Aeysha Carr (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Carmichael Show”).

“Government Cheese” follows Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo), a man recently released from prison who struggles to keep his criminal past at bay and win back his family, all while processing moments of divine intervention that seem to happen with increasing frequency.

