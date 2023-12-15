A settlement has been reached with Apple in a class action lawsuit alleging the tech giant misrepresented the ability to use its Family Sharing feature to share subscriptions to apps.

The parties to the lawsuit have settled for US$25 million. However, Apple denies that it made any misleading misrepresentations and denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

U.S. Apple users who participated in a Family Sharing group with at least one other member and purchased a subscription to an app through the App Store between June 21, 2015 and January 30, 2019 are eligible for a payment.

Each class member that files a claim is set to get US$30, though that will vary based on how many claims are made. The payout will not exceed $50 per claimant, and up to $10 million will go toward attorney fees. Customers have until March 1, 2024 to file a claim, and a final approval hearing is scheduled for April 2, 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related