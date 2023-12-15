New features have been added to iScanner, an iOS and Android app that scans documents and allows users to convert them into different formats, edit, sign, erase fingers from scans, and deblur.

The app now has a specially dedicated folder named Safe. It has an array of special safety features, such as invisibility, PIN code protection, and a decoy feature. The Safe folder, just like a real safe, allows you to set an access code so that no one else can access the documents stored in it, according to the developers of iScanner.

In addition, the iScanner has implemented a Remote Logout feature. It allows users to delete all their files and log out of their accounts on their lost phones or any other device. You can restore all your important files on a new phone by simply logging into your account, thanks to cloud storage.

iScanner is a free download at the Apple App Store. However, it does offer in-app purchases.

