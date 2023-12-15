Apple TV+’s Europe boss Jay Hunt, who has commissioned such shows as “Slow Horses,” “Bad Sisters,” and “Tiny World,”is being lined up as the next chair of the British Film Institute (BFI), according to a Sky News report — as noted by Deadline.

The BFI is a film and television charitable organization that promotes and preserves film-making and television in the United Kingdom. It uses funds provided by the National Lottery to encourage film production, distribution, and education.

The UK’s Culture, Media & Sport (CMS) department, which appoints BFI Chairs, will likely make the decision over the next few weeks, with Richards’ replacement set to be announced in the spring, according to Deadline. The deadline for applications was in September and interviews took place last month.

The role takes around two part time days of work per month so Hunt could continue working for Apple were she to take it on, according to Deadline. The job description called for applicants who can work across a variety of executive briefs including maintaining close relationships with the government and key influencers alongside generating revenue and ensuring the financial resilience of the organization.

In October 2017 Apple hired BBC and Channel 4 executive Hunt, the company’s first high-profile broadcasting executive hire outside of the U.S. She’s the only UK TV commissioner to have run three channels (BBC One, Channel 4, Channel 5).

