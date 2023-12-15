Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at “The New Look,” in which three-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close will play Carmel Snow, the legendary editor-in-chief of the iconic fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

Close joins an ensemble cast that is led by Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, alongside Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel; Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi; and, Claes Bang as Spatz. “The New Look” will premiere with the first three episodes of the 10-episode series on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

The historical drama series “The New Look,” from Todd A. Kessler, is inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris. “The New Look” centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, the film focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

The interwoven saga follows the stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.

“The New Look” is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker also serve as executive producers.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related