Apple TV+ has picked up a second season of “Platonic, its hit half-hour comedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, reports Deadline.

The series has become one of Apple TV+’s best performing comedies since its summer premiere, according to the streamer. Here’s how it’s described: “Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. In addition to Rogen and Byrne, the ensemble cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo.

About Apple TV+

