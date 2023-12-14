The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 4, the latest version of its customizable task management software.

For the first time, the app provides full access to OmniFocus universally across the Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Omni Group CEO Ken Case says version 4 introduces a significant user experience redesign, with dramatically streamlined navigation and cross-pollination of popular features between platform implementations.

The new design spotlights task content, making it easier than ever for new users to get started, while providing all of the powerful features and a commanding level of customization that satisfies the most demanding power user, he adds

While consistent across platforms, the new OmniFocus 4 app behavior is adapted to leverage the strengths of each platform. OmniFocus 4 builds this new design on top of the rock-solid cross-platform data and syncing model developed over the past decade, according to Case.

With the new interface design, the task list content always takes center stage. On the iPad and iPhone, OmniFocus 4 now features inline editing, rich text notes, collapsing/expanding task details, plus popular features like Focus and Quick Open.

On the Mac, OmniFocus 4 adds customizable Fluid outlines, customizable Inspectors, the Nearby perspective and date shortcuts. An array of interactive widgets let users extend OmniFocus 4 onto Home Screens, Lock Screens and Smart Stacks. OmniFocus 4 on the Apple Watch is now entirely independent providing astounding access to the full database of tasks and perspectives right on a wrist.

OmniFocus 4 Pro offers additional control and customization, empowering users to customize individual perspectives, narrow in on a project with the Focus feature, and expand their capabilities with full Omni Automation and AppleScript support.

All Omni apps offer a fully functional 14-day trial. For more information on OmniFocus, visit the company’s website.

