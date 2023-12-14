Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From AppleInsider: In a recent test of Apple’s MLX machine learning framework, a benchmark shows that the new Apple Silicon Macs blow Nvidia’s RTX 4090 out of the water.

° From MacRumors: While many iOS features are available internationally, some remain exclusive to the U.S., such as the Apple Card, Apple Card Savings, Apple Cash, Apple Pay Later, Wallet IDs, Roadside Assistance via Satellite, and Clean Energy Charging.

° From Reuters: Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, and seven other tech companies have teamed up to push for open digital ecosystems in response to new EU tech rules in a move that may also take the edge of possible future legislation.

° From 9to5Mac: Instagram is building on its Notes feature with new ways to post and reply. Notes is Instagram’s messaging feature that lets you set a short status update with friends.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Live! panel discusses the results of one panel member’s real-world showdown between Apple Maps and Google Waze, discussing their strengths and use cases.

