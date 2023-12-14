The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts is out with the nominations for its 13th annual AACTA International Awards. Apple TV+ racked up six nominations.

These Awards recognize the most outstanding film and television productions of the past year and are determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for Best Film. Leonardo DiCaprio is up for Best Lead Actor, Lily Gladstone is nominated for Best Lead Actress, Robert De Niro is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and Martin Scorsese is nominated for Best Direction in Film.

When it comes to television, “Ted Lasso” is nominated for Best Comedy Series. Winners will be announced on February 10. You can find the complete list of nominees here.

