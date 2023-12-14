As noted by The Verge, Apple has begun selling the USB-C charging case for its second-generation AirPods Pro as a standalone purchase.

The MagSafe-compatible case costs US$99. That’s pretty steep, but previously you had to buy USB-C equipped AirPods to get such a case. However, if you hoped to get one for Christmas, you’re out of luck. Play an order today and the case will be delivered (to your home or nearest Apple retail store) “by Dec. 29,” according to the order page.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related