With the holidays right around the corner, many folks have begun considering their holiday wish lists for this year.

To better understand the most popular tech items on Christmas lists across the country, the Coupon Follow gang analyzed 5,469 Amazon Christmas wish lists with over 57,000 unique products. Here’s what they found:

Apple is the fourth most requested brand on Amazon Christmas wish lists. Ahead of it are Disney, Melissa & Doug (an educational toy company), and Fisher-Price.

Apple is the #1 most requested brand in 14 states.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are the #5 most asked-for gift over $100. The Apple AirTag and AirPods (2nd generation) rank #3 and #4 most asked-for gifts between $75 – $100.

Check out the full study here.

