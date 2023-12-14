Apple TV+’s “Foundation” is expanding its Season 3 cast with Alexander Siddig (“Shantaram”) joining the epic saga as a new series regular, reports Deadline. He’ll play Dr. Ebling Mis, a self-taught psychohistorian and diehard fan of Hari Seldon (played by Jared Harris).

The first and second seasons of “Foundation” are now streaming on Apple TV+, and Apple has renewed the series for a third season. Hailing from storyteller David S. Goyer, produced by Skydance Television, and starring Lee Pace and Harris, the third season of “Foundation” will expand the television adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories.

