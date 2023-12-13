Sony Pictures Entertainment in a competitive situation has won the theatrical distribution deals for two Apple Original Films movies –the George Clooney and Brad Pitt feature Wolfsand the Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum title Project Artemis, reports Deadline.

The news comes on the heels of Apple Original Films’ Ridley Scott-directed “Napoleon” rolling toward $200 million worldwide via its distribution pact with Sony.” Both movies, developed and produced by Apple Original Films, will receive a global theatrical window before streaming worldwide on AppleTV+, notes Deadline.

From writer, producer, and director Jon Watts, “Wolves” is a thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers (Clooney and Pitt) assigned to the same job. Previously announced cast also includes Austin Abrams and Amy Ryan.

“Project Artemis” “is a film is set against the space race. The screenplay comes from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo. Two-time Oscar nominee Johansson will produce with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script. She also stars along with Tatum, Ray Romano, Jim Rash, Woody Harrelson, and Anna Garcia. Greg Berlanti is the director.

