With holiday lights and Christmas trees popping up everywhere, it can only mean one thing – Santa will be on the way soon. What would a modern version of Santa’s sleigh look like designed by the world’s most iconic brands? The team at Velotric used AI to imagine just that.
Here are some modern-day sleigh visualizations:
- Apple: The iSleigh boasts minimalist curves with a touch-sensitive dashboard and Siri as co-pilot.
- Nintendo: With dozens of festive power-ups, this sleigh delivers gifts faster than you can say “Rainbow Road.”
- Google: This sleigh combines a whimsical design with the functionality of built-in Google Maps and an app for Santa’s List
- Amazon – Small and zippy, Amazon’s sleigh comes with delivery drones and Prime-speed deliveries for last-minute wishes
