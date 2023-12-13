With holiday lights and Christmas trees popping up everywhere, it can only mean one thing – Santa will be on the way soon. What would a modern version of Santa’s sleigh look like designed by the world’s most iconic brands? The team at Velotric used AI to imagine just that.

Here are some modern-day sleigh visualizations:

Apple : The iSleigh boasts minimalist curves with a touch-sensitive dashboard and Siri as co-pilot.

: The iSleigh boasts minimalist curves with a and as co-pilot. Nintendo : With dozens of festive power-ups , this sleigh delivers gifts faster than you can say “Rainbow Road.”

: With dozens of , this sleigh delivers gifts faster than you can say “Rainbow Road.” Google : This sleigh combines a whimsical design with the functionality of built-in Google Maps and an app for Santa’s List

: This sleigh combines a whimsical design with the functionality of built-in and an for Santa’s List Amazon – Small and zippy, Amazon’s sleigh comes with delivery drones and Prime-speed deliveries for last-minute wishes

