Apple Messages for Business in Service Cloud allows customers to get AI-assisted support, schedule appointments, complete purchases, and more. Apple’s ARKit in the Salesforce Field Service mobile app brings augmented reality capabilities to field technicians, helping them resolve service issues more efficiently

Now Salesforce announced an expansion of its partnership with Apple to bring Apple innovations into Service Cloud and Field Service for customers, service agents, and field technicians.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Apple, further integrating the world’s #1 AI CRM with Apple’s incredible business devices and apps,” says Ryan Nichols, chief product officer of Service Cloud, Salesforce, in a press release. “These features are helping companies implement cutting-edge technology and augmented reality in a practical way, improving every interaction a company has with its customers.”

Apple Messages for Business in Service Cloud gives customers the ability to easily connect with customer support, get personalized shopping recommendations, schedule appointments, complete purchases with Apple Pay, track shipments, and more—all within the Messages app. Agents can efficiently manage these conversations in Service Cloud and access customer data for fast resolution. For example, a retail customer can chat directly with a business for personalized, AI-driven product recommendations and to inquire about sizing, inventory status, returns, and more. Unlike live chat experiences, the chat session will continue even if the customer navigates away and then returns.

enables field service teams with augmented reality capabilities within the Salesforce Field Service Mobile App. With the ARKit, field technicians can easily create detailed 3D renderings of large areas, measure spaces, and map objects using simple image capture — streamlining processes and marking a technological shift in the field service industry. For example, a technician can plan an installation space to ensure a new refrigerator fits through the door and can be installed without any issues, increasing the efficiency and success of installation services. The Salesforce Field Service iOS widget gives field service technicians a quick view of key account information such as upcoming appointments, work order details, and directions to their worksite directly on their iPhone home screen, saving them clicks and valuable time.

Apple and Salesforce first announced their strategic partnership at Dreamforce 2018, enabling Salesforce to redesign its app for a native mobile platform with exclusive features on iOS. Since then, the partners have provided tools and resources for millions of Salesforce developers to build native apps with a new Salesforce Mobile SDK [software development kit] for iOS and launched an iOS app development course on Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, according to Nichols.

Apple Messages for Business in Service Cloud is generally available today with Service Cloud Digital Engagement. ARKit will be available in the Salesforce Field Service Mobile app in the summer of 2024. The Salesforce Field Service iOS widget will be available in the summer of 2024.

