° From the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple manufacturing partner TSMC has demoed prototype 2nm chips to Apple ahead of their expected introduction in 2025.

° From MacRumors: Epic Games has won its antitrust lawsuit against Google, after the nine-member jury in the case unanimously agreed that the tech giant abused its power by operating an app store monopoly and charging developers unduly high fees.

° From The Washington Post (a subscription is required to read the article): The federal government is using data from push notifications to track contacts.

° From The Daily Mail: An “Apple tax” is forcing Britons to pay up to a third more when subscribing to their favorite apps on iPhones and iPads. The tech giant charges a 30% fee for apps and in-app purchases and limits companies from helping users find cheaper options elsewhere.

° From MotorTrend: GM says it’s ditching Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for your safety.

° From MacVoices Live: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Web Bixby, Ben Roethig, Eric Bolden, Mark Fuccio, and Jim Rea finish comments over the Apple-Goldman Sachs drama, look at the NameDrop misinformation campaign, Google Drive files loss, and a favorable change in Safari.

