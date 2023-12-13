Atom studios’ latest range of iPhone 15 cases are sustainable iPhone cases.

According to the folks at Atom studios, the cases are crafted to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the iPhone 15. They come in a variety of colors and of textures.

Atom studios says it’s committed to reducing its environmental impact, which is why each case is made with a blend of environmentally friendly materials, showcased on the company’s Materials page. Atom studios uses “responsibly sourced” wood fiber, recycled aluminum, and silicone for durability and a lower ecological footprint. More about these can be found on dedicated pages for Aluminum, Wood Fiber, and Silicone.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related