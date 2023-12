Beats, a subsidiary of Apple, has previewed the limited-edition Beats Studio Pro in collaboration with streetwear brand Stüssy.

In the U.S., the headphones will be available on stussy.com for US$349.99 starting Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. (Pacific). They’ll be available at Apple and authorized resellers in Transparent, Ivory, Black / Gold, Cosmic Pink and Cosmic Silver color ways.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today