Apple has released new beta firmware (version 6A307) for developers for its AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. However, the company hasn’t provided any notes about the update, so it’s unclear what it provides.

Installation is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.”

