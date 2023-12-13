For the fourth year running, Microsoft finished in first place on the annual Management Top 250 ranking of America’s best-run companies.

Apple placed second, and Nvidia ranks third. Google parent Alphabet jumped 20 places to finish at No. 4, and International Business Machines rounds out the top five companies in the ranking compiled by researchers at the Drucker Institute, part of Claremont Graduate University.

The Wall Street Journal says the top five companies scored well across a wide range of measurements, from job satisfaction to supply-chain management to shareholder returns—strengths reflected in their standing in the ranking’s five main components. Apple’s financial-strength metrics jumped, giving it the top score in that category among the Management Top 250, with Microsoft second and Alphabet third.

All five companies scored high for innovation, with Apple second in the category, Microsoft third and IBM sixth. The top five overall have all made deep pushes into new generative-AI technologies in recent years, perhaps none more aggressively than Microsoft, which is incorporating the technology into the next generations of its software.

Nvidia tied for the top score for employee engagement and development, with Microsoft fourth in the category. And Nvidia buttressed its position with customers, ranking 10th for customer satisfaction. Microsoft also ranks third for social responsibility.

