Nominations for the 29th annual Critics Choice Film Awards have been announced and Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” has racked up 12 nods.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for Best Picture. It’s competing against “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Color Purple,” “The Holdovers,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things,” and “Saltburn.”

Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He’s up against Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”), Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), and Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”).

Lily Gladstone is nominated for Best Actress for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” She’s up against Sandra Hiller (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), Cary Mulligan (“Maestro”), Margot Robbie (“Barbie”), and Emma Stone (“Poor Things”).

Robert De Niro is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He’s up against Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”), Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”), Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”), Charles Melton (“May December”), and Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”).

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for Best Acting Ensemble, along with “Air,” “Barbie,” “The Color Purple,” “The Holdovers,” and “Oppenheimer”).

Martin Scorsese is nominated for Best Director for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He’s up against Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”), Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”), Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”), and Alexander Payne (“The Holdovers”).

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese are nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” They’re up against Kelly Fremon Craig (“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”). Andrew Haigh (“All of Us Strangers”), Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction”), Tony McNamara (“Poor Things”), and Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)/

Rodrigo Pietro is nominated for Best Cinematography for both “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Barbie.” He’s competing against Matthew Libatique (“Maestro”), Robbie Ryan (“Poor Things”), Linus Sandgren (“Saltburn”), and Hoyte van Hoytema (“Oppenheimer”).

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis are nominated for Best Production Design for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” They’re competing against Suzie Davies, and Charlotte Dirickx (“Saltburn”), Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman –(“Oppenheimer”), Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer (“Barbie”), James Price, Shona Heath, and Szusza Mihalek (“Poor Things”), and Adam Stockhausen and Kris Moran (“Asteroid City”).

Thelma Schoonmaker is nominated for Best Editing for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” She’s up against William Goldenberg (“Air”), Nick Houy (“Barbie”), Jennifer Lame (“Oppenheimer”), Yorgos Mavropsaridis (“Poor Things”), and Michelle Tesoro (“Maestro”).

Robbie Robertson is nominated for Best Score for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He’s up against Jerskin Fendrix (“Poor Things”), Michael Giacchino (“Society of the Snow”), Ludwig Göransson (“Oppenheimer”), Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”), and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“Barbie”).

You can find a complete list of nominations here. The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live Sunday January 14, 2024 on The CW from 7-10 pm (Eastern).

