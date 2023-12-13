Apple is expanding its Self Service Repair service, and launching a new diagnostic tool that the company says gives users more transparency and autonomy to troubleshoot issues.

Self Service Repair is now available for the iPhone 15 lineup and Mac models powered by the M2 lineup, including the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio. Self Service Repair is also now available for Apple users in 24 additional European countries, including Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland. With this latest expansion, Self Service Repair now supports 35 Apple products in 33 countries and 24 languages.

Additionally, Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair is available today in the U.S., with availability in Europe to come next year. Intended for users with the knowledge and expertise to repair Apple devices, Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting sessions will purportedly give customers the same ability as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, as well as identify which parts may need repair.

Launched in April 2022, Self Service Repair is designed to give anyone with relevant experience repairing electronic devices access to the manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations. Apple says the program is part of its broader commitment to expand repair options for consumers.

For users who don’t have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional Apple Authorized Service Provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts — designed and tested to internationally recognized standards — is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair, according to Apple.

The tech giant says that, over the past three years, it has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 4,500 Independent Repair Providers. A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians.

