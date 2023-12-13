Last week Consumer Intelligence Research Partners reported that Apple Stores dominate Mac computer sales, divide share of iPad sales with a range of other retailers, and relinquish significant share of iPhone sales to mobile carriers.

Now CIRP says there are plenty of reasons that Apple should prefer to control more of the iPhone retail market, including one powerful profit driver. The research group says that Apple Store customers are more likely to buy iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, than their Mobile Carrier store compatriots.

Almost half of iPhone sales at Apple Stores — physical and online — are Pro or Pro Max models, compared to about 40% of iPhones sold at mobile carrier stores and their websites.

