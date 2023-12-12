The three winners have been named in the recent ZAGG/Apple World Today contest. Each will receive a ZAGG 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe features.

Those who entered had to tell us what Apple product he/she was most looking forward to in 2024. Then the names were chosen at random by Yours Truly.

D-B Hudson says he’s looking forward to the Apple Vision Pro. “If the Vision Pro (as now reported) could indeed replace the need for a laptop and large screen desk monitor, it would not only justify the expected cost – but more importantly, allow for the equivalent of a head-piece MacBookAir with wide-screen viewing,” he says. “This, to me, would be a major revolution in computing devices.

Cristóbal Torres-Vélez is waiting for an updated Mac Studio that packs an M3 level processor.

Timothy Aden is “hoping for a iPhone 16 mini, but since that isn’t likely to happen maybe a revised SE that is more compact and full screen.”

Congratulations, winners!

