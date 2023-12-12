Apple has announced three new games coming to Apple Arcade in January: Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and Blackjack by MobilityWare.

Here’s how Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom is described: A mysterious meteor falls over the land, and it’s up to you and Mametchi to help fix everything!

Welcome to a wonderful adventure in the World of Tamagotchi! Join Mametchi as he travels far and wide across the land to solve problems, make friends, and use the power of happiness to restore the kingdom.

Build and decorate your wilderness camp and invite your most loyal Tamagotchi companions. Play, make friends, explore their wonderful world and customize your Tamagotchi heroes with your favorite outfits.

ENTER A QUIRKY WORLD – Fully immerse yourself in the cute and joyful world of Tamagotchi, and experience an unexpected journey of adventure and surprises.

EXPLORE AND DISCOVER – The game is full of things for you to find and mysteries to unravel. Walk, drive, and swim across the land – the world is yours to uncover.

MAKE YOUR CAMP – Your camp is your home in the kingdom, and you are free to make it your own cozy place where Mametchi and his friends can relax between adventures.

MEET THE HEROES – There are nearly 300 Tamagotchi friends for you to meet on your adventures, each one with their own quirky personality.

In your adventures you will be crossing paths with old and new Tamagotchi friends, from the brave and helpful Mametchi and loyal Kuchipatchi to the royal Gotchi King, and Meteoritchi – your new friend from outer space!

It will be available on the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how Cornsweeper is described: Cornsweeper is a chill & whimsical, reimagining of a beloved classic. A meditative mind-sweep-em-up; pop delicious popcorn, avoid explosions.

Key Features

• Beautifully illustrated aesthetic

• Classic gameplay with unique twists

• Unlockable, replayable and dynamic Arcade mode

• Unlockable Pomodoro for a great productivity companion

• A Toy-like sense of discovery in every bite

• Sleuth clues to find secrets

• Buy items from The Stall

• 70 Handcrafted levels

It will be available on the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how Blackjack by MobilityWare+ is described: Blackjack by MobilityWare+ is now on Apple Arcade! Experience the thrill of 21 – a popular card game for all players!

New to Blackjack? Learn and master the game! Challenge the dealer, build skills, and aim for High Roller status. Enjoy unlimited play with free chips!

How to Play

• Easy and fun: Beat the dealer in Blackjack by getting closer to 21 without going over.

• Bet, receive 2 cards, and aim for the perfect hand—picture cards worth 10, Aces 1 or 11. Hit wisely, and enjoy the game!

Features

• Unlimited play with free chips

• Build your chips to move up in ranking: Novice –> High Roller

• Level up to unlock new travel tables such as London, Singapore, Macao, Paris, Barcelona, and many more

DISCLAIMER

• The games do not offer “real money gambling” or an opportunity to win real money or prizes.

• Practice or success at social casino gaming does not imply future success at “real money gambling.”

It will be available on the iPhone and iPad, but not the Mac or Apple TV set-top box.

