Shipments into the Latin American region grew by 17% year-on-year to reach 31.8 million units. This surge in growth materialized following a period of channel inventory stabilization, coupled with a favorable consumer environment preceding the peak sales season, according to Canalys.

Samsung maintained a firm grip on the top spot, growing 2% annually and capturing 31% market share. This was driven by the expansion of its budget-friendly A-series, complemented by efficient channel and inventory management tactics. Motorola secured second place with a 19% market share, despite declining 2%. Its decline predominantly stemmed from its mid-to-high-end devices.

Canalys says the standout performers of the quarter were Xiaomi and TRANSSION, who boasted annual growth rates of 43% and 159%, respectively. Xiaomi recovered in its core markets such as Chile, Mexico and Peru, while TRANSSION continues to build on its niche markets-focused strategy via the Infinix and Tecno brands.

Apple rounded out the top five with a 4% market share, declining 9% year-on-year. The iPhone’s market share was down 2% year-over-year, from 5% in the third quarter of 2022 to 4% in the third quarter of 2023.

