Hatch, a consumer software company founded by entrepreneurs from Valve and Picnik, has announced the open beta launch of Hatch AI, a natural language web design tool within their creative development environment.

Hatch cofounder Darrin Massena says it offers an intuitive, no-code experience, ideal for tech enthusiasts and creators seeking more interactive web design capabilities. Its features allow immediate viewing and publishing of results on the web, making it intuitive and accessible to all audiences, he adds.

Hatch AI is free to use and designed for desktop and laptop use. Anyone on a laptop or desktop can access Hatch AI from a quick start canvas that allows users to experiment with AI web creation. Massena says that features of Hatch AI include:

Native AI chat window accepts conversational prompts

Results are immediately viewable and publishable to the web for anyone to use

Provides real-time code building based on prompts and modifies code based on feedback

Builds interactivity at an object level to create behavioral triggers, reveals, and custom animations

Ideal for tech-curious creators who want no-code interactivity in their web pages

Built for laptop/desktop users seeking a lightweight web design tool

Free to use in any Hatch web project

“Leveraging GPT, Hatch allows users to describe the look and functionality of their desired interactions with plain language, resulting in a publishable web project,” Massena says. “Hatch users can edit their projects down to the code, and add design elements, media, or functionality with drag-and-drop components native to the Hatch platform. Hatch AI brings diverse websites alive with no-code interactivity, perfect for small business, education, portfolios, events, and personal software creation.”

Registered Hatch users can create and publish pages to share publicly or keep projects private for sharing with friends and family. As part of the creator community, users can also make their projects “remixable,” allowing other users to duplicate and modify the content. Hatch creations can be standalone webpages, personal web apps, or embedded content in existing websites.

To try Hatch AI in action, visit hatch.one/ai-playground.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related